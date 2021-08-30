6222433_0.jpg

Monday blues got you down? Dreaming of a weekend escape already? Consider High Chaparral Ranches. Less than an hour north of Phoenix and 15 minutes to Prescott Valley, this 10-acre lot in Mayer will give you privacy and room to roam away from it all.

0 Thoroughbred/Branding Iron, Unit - , Mayer, AZ 86333

Location: 0 Thoroughbred/Branding Iron, Unit - , Mayer, AZ 86333

Built: N/A

Lot Size: 10 Acres

Price: $99,900

Listed by: Jeffery Wolfe, Realty ONE Group

Listing facts and photos courtesy of listing agent/Redfin.com

