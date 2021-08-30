...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of south central Arizona and
southwest Arizona, including the following areas, in south central
Arizona, Aguila Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon,
Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Deer
Valley, Dripping Springs, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa,
Gila Bend, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa, North
Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley,
Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos,
Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South
Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Gila County, Southeast Valley/Queen
Creek, Superior, Tonopah Desert, Tonto Basin and West Pinal
County. In southwest Arizona, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley,
Kofa, Parker Valley and Southeast Yuma County.
* From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night.
* Showers and thunderstorms capable of producing flash flooding are
expected as early as late Tuesday morning and will continue to be
possible through Wednesday night. Rain rates of up to 1-2 inches
per hour (briefly higher at times) will likely lead to rapid
runoff into washes, small streams, and poor drainage areas. Past
and recent burn scars will be especially prone to flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
