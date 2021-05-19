Situated on a just over a half-acre lot along the Murphy Bridle Path, this sleek, modern home turns the cool factor up to “11.”
We love the open floor plan, the beautiful kitchen with granite counters and custom cabinetry, the gorgeous black tile fireplace with seating, the spacious master suites (check out that red/black tub!), but the showstopper has to be the music room with a convex ceiling and the free-standing terrarium. And the back yard…just check the photos. |CST
Location: 7725 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, 85020
Built: 1970
Square feet: 6,195
Bedroom/Bathroom: 4/6.5
Price: $2,100,000
Listed by: Trevor Szafran, Venture REI, LLC
Listing facts and photos courtesy of listing agents/Redfin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.