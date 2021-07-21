Situated in the foothills surrounding the Phoenix Sonoran Preserve, residents in the North Phoenix ZIP Code of 85085 enjoy a suburban desert lifestyle. Part of the Deer Valley Unified School District (dvusd.org), the area is family friendly and offers easy access to shopping and dining, including at The Shops at Norterra (theshopsatnorterra.com), and outdoor recreation. |CST
The median sale price in 85085 is $505K — recent sales range from a 2bd/2ba, 1,088sq.-ft. townhome for $275K, to a 5bd/4.5ba, 5,624 sq.-ft. Toll Brothers home that sold for just over $1.1M. (Source: Redfin.com)
