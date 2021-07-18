Tucson has always held its own special charm — from the historic neighborhoods that house such gems as El Charo Café (established in 1922 and the nation’s oldest Mexican restaurant in continuous operation by the same family), to the cool, funky mid-century buildings of Broadway’s Sunshine Mile and the diverse, vibrant arts culture and entertainment opportunities.
And while Tucson is Arizona’s second largest city, and home to University of Arizona, it runs at a different pace than its more populous sister, Phoenix.
So, for a change of pace, we did some exploring and found these five homes on the market now that we feel capture the vibe of this unique Arizona desert city. |CST
Artistic Custom Home in the Desert Foothills
Located on close to 5 acres in the foothills of Tucson Mountain, this one-of-a-kind custom home celebrates Arizona in a unique way. The wood beams are from Tucson’s Mount Lemmon, and the Apache Rock is from Northern Arizona. For those looking for a desert escape from the city, this home offers a peaceful retreat, with amazing views from the cool patio and outdoor living spaces, and it is also just minutes away Sweet Water Preserve, Wasson Peak and Saguaro National Park.
- Location: 5805 W. Gerhart Rd., Tucson, AZ 85745
- Built: 1978
- Square feet: 3,040
- Bedroom/Bathroom: 4/2.5
- Price: $800,000
- Listed by: Tina Young, Long Realty Company
Eco-Conscious Contemporary Near Downtown
This stylish modern loft home is tucked away in the Barrio Viejo neighborhood, just minutes from downtown Tucson. Designed by architect Rob Paulus and built by Dos Pedros LLC in 2007, the home is eco conscious with renewable bamboo flooring, concrete floors, Rastra ICF block construction, rainwater cisterns and low-water/maintenance landscaping. The entire second floor is a huge master suite, with two balcony/decks, an enormous walk-in closet and dressing room, stunning bath with both shower and jetted tub, and aqua avonite counter, dual sinks and floating vanity. Downstairs is the spacious great room, second bedroom, full guest bath with pebbled shower floor.
- Location: 627 S. 9th Ave., Tucson, AZ 85701
- Built: 2007
- Square feet: 1,827
- Bedroom/Bathroom: 2/2
- Price: $599,000
- Listed by: Susan Denis, Tierra Antigua Realty