Not far from home, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty announced the $4.45 million sale of Tucson’s “Villa Esperero” in March––toppling selling price records in both Tucson, as well as the Catalina Foothills.
The luxurious custom-built home spans 9,000-square-feet on a sprawling 49-acre lot with incredible mountain and Valley views and represents a landmark sale for the realty group in Southern Arizona.
Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Agents Judy Smedes and Kate Herk represented both sides in this outstanding transaction and guided both seller and buyer smoothly through the process.
Impeccably designed by architect Ron Robinette to synthesize international influences with the natural beauty of Tucson, Villa Esperero is a work of art which is nestled in the exclusive Rattlesnake Canyon Estates. This one-of-a-kind estate is best described as having incredibly precise detailing and meticulous craftsmanship, carefully executed with a wide array of fine finishes including mesquite floors, natural stone & marble.
Located at 6799 N. Rattlesnake Canyon Drive, the 9,003-square-feet includes five bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms. It sits amongst a beautiful natural desert landscape including myriad of saguaros as well as other desert surprises.
Nestled far into the Foothills, Villa Esperero is a haven for peace and solitude, as well as a full embrace of the local landscape and surrounding nature. This home is nearly custom made for entertaining. With a large and inviting outdoor area, as well as a dramatic great room with a 25-foot ceiling, it has both the feel of home as well as the ”wow” factor.
The kitchen comes fully prepared to both accommodate a hungry family and a thirsty gaggle of friends, including a wet bar, gas range, and kitchen island makes it a comfortable and well-equipped place to prepare meals.
Lastly, and perhaps the most impressive of the “wow” aspects (especially for baseball fans): this home has its own hitting cage and viewing area. Decked out with the logos of major league teams, baseball fans won’t want to leave.
The truly unique and beautiful property is certainly one of the most impressive and valuable custom homes in the country.
