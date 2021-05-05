Situated on 2.5 acres in the gated Phoenix Country Club community, this 8,500-square-foot home was built in 1937.
After a four-year renovation, the end result is luxurious (custom-cut marble floors, Swarovski crystal chandeliers, beautiful walnut flooring and custom millwork), energy efficient (dual-pane, Energy Star and triple-pane windows), and modern (Thermador, Wolf, Miele and Subzero appliances).
In addition to a library, media room and exercise/sauna room (among many other extras) the property also includes a 2,000-square-foot guest house.
We love the current black and white motif that is punctuated throughout with shades of grey and blue, but it’s the lush green surroundings that really have us daydreaming. Mature oak trees shade the property, and the lush, irrigated grounds include English gardens, a covered loggia, heated saltwater swimming pool and multiple outdoor spaces to entertain, relax, and escape — and maybe dream a little more.
Location: 3303 N. Manor Dr. E., Phoenix, 85014
Built: 1937
Square feet: 8,707
Bedroom/Bathroom: 7/8
Price: $4,950,000
Listed by: John Richie, North & Co
Listing facts and photos courtesy of listing agents/Redfin.com
