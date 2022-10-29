Taliesin West, the winter home and studio of Frank Lloyd Wright, announced the return of its free Discovery Days event on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30, where guests can participate in a variety of activities intended to uncover the world of architecture, art and nature.
This family-friendly, immersive experience is free to attend but an advance reservation for an entry time slot is required. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, visitors are encouraged to explore the grounds to find an array of performances, hands-on crafts and demonstrations with foundation staff members, including:
- Discover the magic of ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arranging, in a demonstration with local expert Linnea Storm. Guests will explore the various ways branches, leaves, blossoms and stems can be arranged to create living masterpieces.
- Learn about the chemical process used to create a blueprint, called a “cyanotype”, in an arts and crafts activity. Visitors will have the opportunity to be an architect for the day and create their own basic blueprint that they can take home.
- The Collections Department selection will feature the rarely shown personal creative work of the Fellowship and some intriguing textile stencils from Wright's Japanese art collection, among other items.
- Unearth the obstacles and techniques used by the Foundation’s Preservation Team to reinterpret and restore Taliesin West. Guests will be walked through current projects to dive into the methods and research utilized to ensure any renovations using contemporary materials can withstand the harsh desert climate while remaining authentic to Wright’s original designs.
- Learn more about how the designs of Wright and the Fellowship are adapted into current day products, including clothing, jewelry, housewares, furniture and more.
- CONDER/dance, an Arizona-based contemporary dance company, will showcase choreography inspired by Wright’s life, creativity and philosophies from the Prow and Sunset Terrace -- providing the perfect harmony between the dance, Wright’s architecture and the views of the surrounding desert scenery.
- Check out the artisan panel discussion for an inside look into the inspiration and innovation showcased by several of the artists whose creations can be found within the Frank Lloyd Wright Store, including:
- Jason Catlin, jewelry designer for Cosanti Originals
- John Tuomisto-Bell, bronze sculpture artist and owner of Tuomisto Bell Studio Foundry
- Enjoy a live taiko drumming performance as Ken Koshio, a world-class practitioner of this Japanese style of music, takes guests on a journey through this ancient art.
- Grab a bite to eat from one of the various food trucks while listening to some live music at the Garden Squares.
“Discovery Days offers visitors a unique opportunity to experience Taliesin West in a new light, as well as the chance to uncover more about Wright’s rich history and lasting impact,” said Alex Freyermuth, the manager of cultural programs at the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. “We hope that guests will walk away feeling inspired and with a newfound appreciation for the intersection of art and architecture, as well as a deeper understanding of how they influence each other.”
For the most up-to-date information on events and programs at Taliesin West, to book a tour, to donate or to become a member, visit FrankLloydWright.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.