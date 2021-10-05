Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 745 PM MST. * At 445 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Buckeye, Gila Bend, Gila Bend Auxiliary Field, Cotton Center and Bosque. This includes the following streams and drainages... Sand Tank Wash, Sauceda Wash, Quilotosa Wash, Gila River, Enterprise Canal and Bender Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 512 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARIZONA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL ARIZONA GILA IN SOUTH CENTRAL ARIZONA MARICOPA IN SOUTHEAST ARIZONA PINAL IN SOUTHWEST ARIZONA YUMA IN WEST CENTRAL ARIZONA LA PAZ THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF APACHE JUNCTION, BRENDA, CACTUS FOREST, CASA GRANDE, ELOY, FLORENCE, FORTUNA FOOTHILLS, HARCUVAR, JAKES CORNER, KOHLS RANCH, LIGURTA, MESA, PARKER, PAYSON, PHOENIX, PUNKIN CENTER, QUARTZSITE, RYE, SALOME, STAR VALLEY, TONTO VILLAGE, VICKSBURG, VICKSBURG JUNCTION, AND YUMA.

