Situated on just over an acre and located within walking distance of Main Street Crown King is a charming lodging property, the Crown King Bunkhouse.
The Bunkhouse offers parking for large groups, five bedrooms, two restrooms, dining area, huge back yard, laundry facility, full kitchen and a spacious great room that is centered by a two-way stone fireplace.
All furniture, supplies and appliances convey, making this a turn-key lodging opportunity. The upstairs is unfinished and could be converted to livable quarters with proper permits. The expanded covered front porch is the perfect outdoor gathering spot for enjoying the change of seasons.
About the Area
Crown King is an unincorporated community in Yavapai County, Arizona. The site of a former gold mining town, Crown King is 28 miles west of Interstate 17 on Senator Highway, high in the Bradshaw Mountains. The community is named after the Crowned King mine, but the name was shortened to Crown King in 1888. Horsethief Basin Lake is 6.5 miles southeast of Crown King.
[Source: Wikipedia]
Location: 23578 S. Gladiator Mine Rd., Crown King, AZ 86343
Built: 1956
Square feet: 2,352
Bedroom/Bathroom: 5/2
Price: $455,000
Listed by: Carol Boles, Crown King Realty
Listing facts and photos courtesy of listing agent/Redfin.com
