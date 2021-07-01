Situated on just over an acre in New River, about 35 miles north of Phoenix, this classic Ranch-style home offers the tranquility of the desert coupled with the modern features of a 2018 home.
Start your day sipping coffee on the wrap-around porch while taking in the mountain views. Finish your day unwinding in the master bedroom garden tub — or on the wrap-around porch, sipping bourbon, taking in the mountain views.
Location: 117 W. County Rd., New River, AZ 85087
Built: 2018
Square feet: 1,800
Bedroom/Bathroom: 3/2
Price: $469,999
Listed by: Jared Fitzgerald, HomeSmart
Listing facts and photos courtesy of listing agent/Redfin.com
