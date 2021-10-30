This secluded, peaceful acreage in Young, AZ, is surrounded by the Tonto National Forest and includes a perennial stream flowing through the property, which was homesteaded for cattle ranching in the late 1880s. The circa 1889 log and adobe home is still livable; a 1965 home and a bunkhouse are also on the property.
About the Property
From the Listing: “Surrounded by the Tonto National Forest at an elevation of 5,300 feet, more or less, it's just a few miles west of Haigler Creek and hiking distance to the Hell's Gate Wilderness area! Terrain varies from meadows adjoining riparian area to gently rolling hillsides with panoramic views from the knolls. Private water well is operated by either a solar or electric submersible pump and has both a pressure tank & 7,500 gal. storage tank.
“Historic ranch was homesteaded for cattle ranching in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The circa 1889 log and adobe home has been lovingly taken care of for over 130 years! Log / adobe home can still be lived in year-round and has a functional kitchen with modern oak cabinets, antique Monarch firewood cook stove, Kenmore propane gas range/oven, and Kenmore stainless refrigerator/freezer. Log / adobe cabin is heated with propane wall mounted units and cooled with a window A/C.
“Largest of the 3 separate living quarters is the 2-story frame home originally constructed in 1965 yet updated over the years; in very good condition and features a Lennox central AC system with humidity control which is “smart” Internet connected — installed in 2015 by a licensed HVAC contractor. Living area has open concept with large windows and centrally located, huge Homesteader firewood burning stove. Spacious 23'x13'4" kitchen has plenty of room to add an island. Main floor bedroom also has wood burning stove and adjoins the library and half bath with laundry facility. Upstairs bedroom has large reading alcove and nearby exit to the wraparound deck which features a cedar hot tub with a wood-fired heater. Smallest bedroom is 10.5'x9.5' and has separate exit to the deck. Basement is actually a poured concrete cellar under the frame home. Bedroom and bath counts on listing are totals for all 3 structures.
“Detached bunkhouse lacks plumbing; used as sleeping quarters only. In 2016 a brand-new solar power system was installed by a solar contractor with energy storage system capacity of 75.6 KWhrs and was designed to be expanded. Pastures on either side of the creek have been historically irrigated for livestock; remnants of a concrete aqueduct still in place for westerly pasture.”
Location: 3995 W. Forest Service Road 249, Young, AZ 85554
Built: 1889/1965
Square feet: 2,700
Lot Size: 148.18 Acres
Bedroom/Bathroom: 5/3.5
Price: $2,000,000
Listed by: Renee Zeising, Young Realty Partners
[Listing facts and photos courtesy of listing agent/Redfin.com]
About Hellsgate
The area is not as spooky as the name would lead you to believe. In fact, Hellsgate Wilderness looks like an amazing trek for experienced hikers.
The Hellsgate Wilderness Area was established in 1984 and contains approximately 37,440 rough acres with a major canyon and perennial stream extending its entire length. Deep pools of water may be separated by impassable falls. Elevations range from 3,000 feet along the lower end of Tonto Creek to 6,400 feet on Horse Mountain. Spring and fall are ideal times to visit this area, however trails are rare, and access is limited.
A group size of no more than 15 people and no more than 15 head of pack or saddle animals of any type is enforced within this area yearlong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.