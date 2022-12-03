Bill McCartney has associated with the Scottsdale/Carefree office of Coldwell Banker Realty Arizona as an affiliate agent, bringing 20 years of real estate experience to the office.
“Real estate has been the perfect job because it has allowed me to help people,” McCartney said. “I have been associated with Coldwell Banker since 2006, and I wouldn’t be happy anywhere else.”
Most recently, he was the regional vice president for Coldwell Banker American Homes, supporting agents and 20 branch managers across Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau and Suffolk Counties in New York.
He holds an associate degree in business administration from Nassau Community College.
In 2011, he served as the co-captain of a team of realtors from Long Island and Staten Island and helped raise more than $30,000 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Passionate about helping others, he is a proud supporter of St. Jude Children’s Hospital and has committed to donating $128.56 to the charity from every transaction he closes in 2023. His donation will be made in honor of Carson Head, who had exactly $128.56 in her piggy bank when she passed from Osteosarcoma.
Coldwell Banker Realty in Arizona, a leading residential real estate brokerage company, operates 22 offices with approximately 1,465 independent agents throughout Arizona. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States.
