BedBrock, a Paradise Valley home builder with a residential brokerage led by Rich Brock and Silje Garner, has partnered with Kirk Linehan and Chris Morrison of RETSY to co-list the one-of-a-kind luxury community Crown Canyon.
Aligned in their commitment to quality and excellence, the two reputable firms join forces to sell and market the Crown Canyon community to high net-worth individuals across the world.
Building on the success of its luxurious Kachina and Cameldale Estates, which surpassed the highest price-per-square-foot record in Paradise Valley, BedBrock is now developing Crown Canyon Estates.
According to BedBrock, Crown Canyon is set to be Arizona’s “most exclusive” private enclave of 12 luxury homes on 30 acres in the untouched Phoenix Mountain Preserve, and is quickly becoming the most affluent gated community in the Valley.
In fact, Crown Canyon has one of the most expensive homes in the state — its “built-to-suit” Amethyst estate design is listed at $30.6 million. This staple project represents the ultimate fusion of urban convenience, natural beauty and exclusivity with the most coveted Paradise Valley address.
RETSY’s innovative and tech-driven marketing approach paired with BedBrock’s long-standing relationships in the luxury real estate market makes a solid force to attract the right buyers for the unique development.
With more than a quarter of a billion dollars in sales in the last five years, RETSY Founder Chris Morrison’s well-established reputation and unmatched market knowledge have made him a frontrunner in the Phoenix residential real estate industry.
Further, RETSY Partner Linehan and Top Performer Davon Wade of The LinehanWADE Real Estate group have extensive experience in the luxury housing market and have excelled in catering to high-end buyers and sellers in Paradise Valley for the better part of a decade.
With that proven track record, Linehan and Wade gained the confidence of Phoenix Suns’ star player and shooting guard Devin Booker to sell his first home in Paradise Valley, which was built by BedBrock Developers. The success and delicate handling of this sale forged the path to this preeminent collaboration.
“Davon Wade and his partner Kirk Linehan from The LinehanWADE Group are the best in the business in terms of service and dedication. They helped my family and I settle into the perfect homes,” Booker said. “Given that BedBrock built my home, I’m thrilled to see these great companies coming together in a more formal way.”
In September 2021, RETSY was selected as the exclusive representation of Forbes Global Properties in Arizona. Inclusion within the Forbes network further extended RETSY’s local and global reach to a discerning audience known to appreciate luxury, quality and extravagant homes aligning perfectly with BedBrock’s repertoire.
“RETSY’s listings are distributed across Forbes and Forbes Global Properties platforms, which has been proven to deliver remarkable engagement and success with Forbes’ audience of more than 100 million monthly visitors,” Linehan said.
“This global access allows us to inform potential homebuyers and sellers throughout the world of the Valley’s market conditions and showcase the finest properties for sale through print, digital and social media channels, including expert commentary, timely market data and top-tier editorial. This capability is truly powerful and will be essential in our marketing of the Crown Canyon development.”
Recognized as an award-winning luxury home builder in Paradise Valley, BedBrock offers 25 years of custom home expertise. Rich Brock started BedBrock Real Estate Company with a vision to create the ultimate, high-end experience for his clients, elevating the expectations for how real estate transactions are conducted. The co-listing force between BedBrock Real Estate Company and RETSY combined with the Forbes affiliation is unmatched.
“Our clientele epitomizes the powerful Forbes brand and expects the level of service delivered by RETSY and LinehanWADE so we are excited to bring our Crown Canyon listings to the partnership,” Brock said. “I have full confidence that the RETSY team will represent this one-of-a-kind community with the diligent level of expertise needed.”
