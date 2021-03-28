Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty announced that “The House of the Doors” is on the market for the first time after construction of the desert oasis estate spanned 12 years.
Listed by luxury agent Daniel Wolski of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, with more than 7,400-square-feet, the estate features 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 3 half bathrooms. Listed for $10 million, the oasis is a piece of art that merges artistic creativity and functional living. The construction process utilized rammed earth, steel, glass and stone to create the architectural masterpiece.
“The concept very early on was a solid form that’s cracked open to let in light and air while remaining secluded and serene,” said Wendell Burnette, the architect of the House of Doors. “It was about corralling a piece of the sky and creating privacy.”
Located at 10016 E. Relic Rd., # 17, Scottsdale, the home is livable art. The storefront glass door opens to a central courtyard that is a personal oasis paying homage to the Sonoran Desert, and is home to a stunning landscape filled with native desert vegetation and outlined with soaring glass walls; some operable with a bronze bolt lock. The opulent courtyard provides the ultimate combination of desert indoor and outdoor living, without compromising the security of the home.
Upon entering, the gourmet stainless-steel kitchen boasts a butler’s pantry, snail backlit powder and dining space. The luxurious kitchen is elevated with an overhead aluminum origami structure that hangs from the ceiling and effortlessly adds dimension and artistry to the room. From the kitchen, the great room is surrounded by four pivoting glass walls that lead outdoors and offer panoramic views of the Valley. Arizona sunsets fill the room with an unmatched warm glow.
The main floor master suite is found by passing through the magnificent steel telescoping door. Rammed earth walls with onyx insets, origami metal ceiling structures take over the senses upon entering. The onyx created bath, shower, vanities, walls and floors creates a sophisticated glow throughout the master bathroom. Indoor outdoor living finds a place in the master bathroom with a pivoting shower wall that opens to a private courtyard with a firepit and sunken bench. Shower in privacy with the desert around the corner.
An impressive 65ft glass floor bridge spans a dip in the earth and leads to two guest suites. Each guest suite boasts its own texture, and history. Down the suspended steel staircase “The House of Doors” boasts a media room, powder room, wine cellar and audio-visual room. In addition, the estate also offers a fitness room, spa with built-in glass recliner, library and breakfast/wet bar.
“This home is an architectural masterpiece, and a piece of livable art inspired by the Sonoran Desert,” said Wolski. “Coined the ‘The Desert Courtyard House’ and ‘The House of Doors,’ this estate, with all its artistic details, is designed for quiet Sonoran solitude for a few but will accommodate memorable desert extravaganzas with enchanting experiences for many.”
