From Northern to Southern Arizona, to right here in the Valley, we found four properties on the market right now that may make soaking up the view the preferred pastime.
Custom Prescott Valley Prairie Home
This 2006 custom home backs up to State Trust and Prescott National Forest land, so the amazing views from the back patio can be enjoyed for years to come. Inside, the open floor plan offers a comfortable gathering space for friends and family or a quiet night in front of the fire. Upgrades include the beautiful kitchen, jetted garden tub in the owner’s room, coffered ceilings and more.
Location: 10990 E. Pradera Vista Dr., Prescott Valley, AZ 86315
Built: 2006
Square feet: 3,118
Bedroom/Bathroom: 3/3
Price: $850,000
Listed by: Paul Schneider, RMA-Mountain Properties
High Rise Living in Central Phoenix
Take in the city lights from the 18th floor of The Regency in Central Phoenix. Built in 1964, this home features floor-to-ceiling windows and the ability to reconfigure rooms thanks to the building's unique structure, The Regency allows owners endless opportunities to create a home as unique as them. Highlights of this home are custom built-ins and millwork, an updated kitchen, fireplace and sliding doors to a balcony that lets residents watch the world go by. Property amenities include a resort style pool with poolside cabanas, multiple sun chaises with umbrellas, a high-powered spa, and a heated pool, too, as well as a gym and lending library — not to mention all that living in Downtown Phoenix has to offer.
Location: 2323 N. Central Ave., #1803, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Built: 1964
Square feet: 1,456
Bedroom/Bathroom: 2/2
Price: $450,000
Listed by: Christa Lawcock, Realty Executives