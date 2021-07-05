Classic Tudor Revival West of Central
Once featured in Historic Homes of Phoenix as a prime example of Tudor Revival architectural style, this 1930 Encanto-Palmcroft Historic District home has certainly aged gracefully. The style is known for steep, stuccoed gables and tall roof vents, plus small-paned windows, and the beautiful arched picture window is also in keeping with the style.
We love the built-ins, 14-foot coved ceiling in the formal living room, the sloped ceiling in the upstairs bedroom — created by the original curved shed dormer — and the abundance of natural light let in through the multi-paned doors and windows. Our favorite room, though, has to be the den and adjoining library, which are absolutely made for weekend relaxation, as is the delightful clawfoot tub or owner’s suite soaking tub, and the lush, green backyard…
Location: 720 W. Palm Ln., Phoenix AZ 85007
Built: 1930
Square feet: 3,119
Bedroom/Bathroom: 4/4
Price: $1,169,000
Listed by: Michele Wolff, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty