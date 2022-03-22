In today’s strong seller’s market, finding and actually closing on a home can be a daunting task. Frustration and fatigue are common as buyers repeatedly lose out to multiple offers.
It might seem that unless you are willing and able to present a full cash offer, you stand little or no chance of buying a home. Or if you need to sell your current home in order to purchase your next one, well good luck with that. But that is not necessarily the case. With the guidance of a good REALTOR® all hope is not lost. There are some tactics that could swing the deal in your favor. Don’t be afraid to make an offer that is contingent on the sale of your current home. As I write this, I’m looking at the Arizona Multiple Listing Service and seeing more than 170 accepted contingent offers in Maricopa County in the last 30 days alone. That means the seller has agreed to give the buyer an agreed amount of time to sell their home first. And in such a strong seller’s market, there’s a good chance their home will indeed sell quickly. If another buyer comes along and presents the seller an offer with no contingencies, the contingent buyer has three days to decide whether to remove their contingency or back out of the deal and get their earnest money back. If your offer is not accepted, your REALTOR® can ask the listing agent to keep your offer in the first backup position. Not every accepted offer makes it across the finish line. I’ve seen statistics that show anywhere from 4% to 20% of deals end up falling through due to issues with financing, inspections, appraisals, or simply cold feet. This good fortune has smiled on two of my buyers in the last year. Another tactic is to build an escalation clause into your offer. If yours is not the highest offer, you agree to raise your offer by increments of, say $5,000 or $10,000 for example, up to a maximum amount you set, in order to beat out higher offers. A properly worded escalation clause protects you from the seller going straight to your maximum amount. I’ve successfully used escalation clauses for my buyer clients. Where there’s a will, there’s a way. Don’t stop believing!
To contact Darrell Doepke, email him at Darrell.Doepke@BHHSAZ.com or call/text at 480.440.6946.
