Situated near Downtown Tucson, in the heart of the historic Barrio Viejo, is this beautiful example of a late-19th century Sonoran row house. The circa 1879 adobe home offers historic architectural details throughout (we are in love with the wood-beamed ceilings, doorways and deep windows, the original brickwork and the fireplace - now a beehive), but it has been updated for 21st century living. [Read more about the restoration process, which began with a 2014 purchase, and about the current famous owner.]
In addition to the 3 bedrooms in the main house, there is a library and a media room. The owner's suite includes an expansive dressing room with built-in cabinetry adjacent to the gorgeous owner's bath with an antique bathtub and skylights that add to the airy environment.
The outdoor living space is made for entertaining, with a spacious main backyard featuring a diving pool and fantastic pool house. In addition to a second private courtyard and ramada, the property includes a large attached 1 bed/1 bath guest house with a full kitchen and laundry.
Location: 560 S. Convent Ave., Tucson, AZ 85701
Built: 1900 (per the listing)
Square feet: 4,572
Bedroom/Bathroom: 4/3.5
Price: $2,600,000
Listed by: Nick Labriola, Tierra Antigua Realty
Listing facts and photos courtesy of listing agent/Redfin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.