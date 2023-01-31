Have you ever heard of laryngology? Everyone has a larynx, also known as your voice box. Larynology is the study and care of the larynx. It’s easy to take for granted until something goes wrong. That’s where someone like Dr. Mani Sugumaran, laryngologist at AOC Physicians, comes in.
Meet Dr. Sugumaran
Dr. Mani Sugumaran was born in Dayton, Ohio. One of three kids, he and his siblings all went into medicine. After studying in Ohio, Sugumaran received medical training in New York, a joint program with Columbia and Cornell where he studied ENT (treatment of Ear, Nose and Throat) specifically.
There, he met his wife, an ophthalmologist. He also identified a specific interest in laryngology. He explained, “I found surgery very challenging and enjoyable in the right way. It conceptually fit my personality to want to use my hands rather than just academics, and use creative aspects to help people. After looking at subspecialties, I found ENT was most challenging and intricate.”
Dr. Sugumaran also enjoys singing and music, so caring for others’ voices was a natural application of his interests. What’s more, Dr. Sugumaran explained, he enjoys that laryngology in particular is an innovative field that uses advanced technology and imaging to “look for the next best way to treat patients.”
A Day in the Doctor’s Life
One of Dr. Sugumaran’s favorite aspects of his job is that he gets to meet people and journey with them from the problem to the best solution for them. Patients can include anyone from a preemie to a 90-year-old. Dr. Sugumaran will work with them to identify the problem, present options for a solution and partner with them based on the option they chose.
“There’s nothing more satisfying than seeing the outcome you want. I feel great about [patients] feeling great.”
Patients come with a variety of issues, and treatment is not always the same. Issues he treats are divided into roughly three categories.
Care of the voice. Sometimes this is an occupational hazard for lawyers, teachers, coaches in professions that rely heavily on the voice. Singers as well from professional to amateur. Sometimes the damage to the voice is from illness or injury, so sometimes therapy is the solution, sometimes surgery. Sometimes issues with the voice are the first signs of cancer. “You don’t think about it very much, but it is a huge component of your identity. It can be devastating to lose, “ Dr. Sugumaran said.
Breathing and airway issues. This could be due to autoimmune issues or trauma. “There’s been an increase of patients with airway problems since Covid,” Dr. Sugumaran said.
Swallowing issues. This could present like experiencing pain when swallowing or esophageal infection.
“You don’t realize how much your quality of life depends on going to a meal with friends and talking, or going to the gym and being able to breathe,” Dr. Sugumaran said. And in his line of work along with colleagues at AOC Physicians, they are working to “improve quality of life or save someone’s life” by treating patients with these and other issues.
