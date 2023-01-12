Even in Arizona, it’s important to have a functioning furnace. Even though we have short winters, nights can be surprisingly cold, and random cold snaps can come out of nowhere.
That’s why heating maintenance is vitally important. Furnaces don’t get much use in Arizona and can run into problems if they haven’t been used in many months.
Nobody wants to deal with a failing heater on a cold day. We’ll discuss the benefits of routine furnace maintenance, when to get a furnace tune-up, and what is involved with a tune-up service.
Benefits of Annual Furnace Tune-Ups
Every homeowner should schedule an annual tune-up for their furnace. A maintenance visit from a professional HVAC technician can provide a wealth of benefits, including:
Improved energy efficiency: Routine maintenance will ensure every component is in good condition so your furnace can work as efficiently as possible.
Prevent premature furnace replacement: A new furnace is a significant investment. An annual tune-up ensures your system reaches its maximum service life span.
Avoid furnace breakdowns: When a furnace breaks down, you likely need major repairs before your heating is restored. Save yourself the inconvenience.
When Should I Schedule Heating Maintenance?
Furnace maintenance services should be scheduled in the fall so you can discover any system issues before the heating season is in full effect.
Your HVAC technician can discuss furnace repair or replacement options and perform the necessary work so your system is ready to keep you warm throughout the winter.
Furnace Tune-Up Checklist
Many tasks are involved in furnace maintenance to ensure the system is working well. You can expect your HVAC technician to:
Replace the air filter
Test the thermostat
Lubricate blower and inducer fans
Inspect the heat exchanger
Clean burners and flame sensors
Inspect electrical wiring
Clean the humidifier, if applicable
And more
A thorough furnace maintenance service will ensure that every part of the system functions properly. If anything is out of place, a technician can resolve it on the same day or schedule another visit for more extensive repairs.
The Importance of Changing Your Furnace Filter
One step any homeowner can take to help maintain a healthy furnace is to change the air filter. Air filters should be swapped out at least every three months, if not more often if you have pets and/or frequent allergy symptoms.
A new air filter will help improve the indoor air quality of your home, ensuring your furnace circulates clean air and preventing discomfort caused by blocked airflow.
Your furnace filter is located in the blower compartment of your furnace, so look for a tray or door on your heating unit. Homeowners should carefully pull out the old filter and replace it with a fresh one, facing the direction as labeled on the filter.
