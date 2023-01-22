High school is such a formative time in a person's life, which is why Coronado High School, part of the Scottsdale Unified School District, really invests in their students.
Amy Palatucci is the self-described "proud principal" of Coronado.
Coronado Distinctives
- Teamwork. Principal Palatucci elaborates, "We all work as a team for our students here at Coronado. A team that is dedicated to helping each individual find success and discover their passions."
- Diverse offerings. Palatucci says, "There is something for everyone: performing and visual arts, sports and over 40 clubs on campus. Coronado is a true community."
- Commitment to student success. At Coronado, people genuinely care for each other. This is why the school has partnered with the wider community to create a scholarship exclusively for Coronado students called the Coronado Promise.
What is the Coronado Promise?
Principal Palatucci explains, "The Coronado Promise provides funding for graduates of Coronado High School to pursue post-secondary education.
“This is a scholarship program exclusively for Coronado High School students. The intent of the Coronado Promise Scholarship is to encourage Coronado students to continue their education beyond high school and enhance their career opportunities.
“The Promise Scholarship is the result of a collective effort of community partners including Scottsdale Unified School District, The Coronado Foundation for the Future, The Scottsdale Charros, The City of Scottsdale, and Scottsdale Community College. The Scholarship was started by the Coronado Foundation for the Future, an organization that was founded in 2002 by a group of committed Coronado alumni and parents of CHS students for the benefit of Coronado students.
“In 2020, Robert and Jennifer Flick, donated $1 million dollars to help the funds grow. The community partners work together to ensure that every student who wants to pursue further education is able to do so, regardless of financial barriers."
For more about the Coronado Promise, visit coronadopromise.org. For more about Coronado High School, visit susd.org/coronado.
Coronado High School is part of SUSD
