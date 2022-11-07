If you’re a parent of elementary aged children, you have excellent options for schools in the Scottsdale Unified School District. Even if you live outside the district area, you can apply for your child’s enrollment in an SUSD school, and enrollment varies based on capacity by grade level.
Redfield Elementary: “A hidden gem”
We spoke with principal Dr. Amanda Rand of Redfield Elementary. When she gives parents tours of Redfield, “I always begin by telling them that Redfield is a hidden gem.” She came to Redfield after years of working in SUSD schools because of its “great reputation across the district. It’s always been known as a strong community school with a positive, inclusive environment,” Dr. Rand says.
A distinctive of Redfield is its diversity and community involvement. “We have nearly 20 languages represented here. It’s a beautiful balance of students,” Dr. Rand says. Redfield offers the Comprehensive Gifted Program, which is an accelerated, self-contained, multi-age program, meaning the students who are accepted into the program receive teaching all day every day from gifted certified teachers. The school also offers special education where learning incorporates daily integrated language development, integrated sensory stimulation, academic skill development and social skill development. In addition, Redfield launched their Afterschool Academy, which offers programs in robotics, arts & crafts, and reader’s theater.
Most of all, what makes Redfield distinct is its family feel and community warmth. “Teachers send their own kids here, parents who were once volunteers have picked up permanent positions and retired community members have become beloved staff members,” Dr. Rand says. To book a tour or to learn more about Redfield, visit https://www.susd.org/Page/3750 or call (480) 484-4000.
Laguna Elementary: Innovative education
Scottsdale Unified School District’s vision is ““Engaging all students in world-class, future-focused learning.” Laguna Elementary, a Cognia STEM certified school, adopted the STEAM program to embody this vision.
STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics. “Using STEAM education results in students taking risks, problem-solving, collaborating, communicating, and working through creative processes, when a problem persists,” principal Dr. Gena Aikman explains.
Dr. Gena Aikman has been a school administrator for 18 years and is dedicated to supporting the outstanding educators, students and parents at Laguna Elementary. Her colleague Stephanie Shamy with other teachers, staff, and the school community, were instrumental in embracing the STEAM initiative.
“Students who engage in hands-on, project based learning remember better,” Stephanie adds, whether it’s designing prosthetics or becoming an architect to apply math and engineering skills.
The school also houses a Makerspace Lab. “Makerspaces are dedicated areas where students can use hands-on techniques and tools to make something new, discover problems and solutions, and learn how discrete skills and concepts can be applied to real-life. Laguna is one of a few elementary schools to have a specialized Makerspace.” Dr. Aikman says. “
Stephanie adds, Laguna has a one-of-a-kind “Makerspace” that offers students a unique experience to design and create.
What’s more, Dr. Aikman adds, “In addition to being a STEAM school, we would like the community to know that our staff consistently demonstrates a ‘culture and climate’ to serve and support all students by promoting a safe, supportive, and innovative educational experience. Besides being an innovative school, Laguna offers enrichment programs which include Lego Club, Robotics, Makerspace Club, Drama Club, Science Club, Technology Club, and after school tutoring.”
To find out more about Laguna Elementary, please book a tour. Please visit the Laguna Elementary website for open house events. Visit https://www.susd.org/Domain/25 or call 480-484-2400.
Scottsdale Unified School District, to which Redfield and Laguna Elementary belong, is part of the CITYSunTimes Preferred Business Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.