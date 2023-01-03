A new year is a good time to take stock of what’s essential. Perhaps nothing in life is more essential than breath. We are all meant to breathe through our nose and not our mouths—more effective nasal breathing leads to better sleep, less snoring, increased ability to exercise and many other benefits. Perhaps in alignment with New Year’s resolutions to exercise more, it’s time to give your nasal breathing some attention to improve your quality of life, including the quality of your exercise.
Resources for better breathing
Double Board-Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Matthew Tamplen lives in Scottsdale and specializes in rhinoplasty. While “plastic surgery” may have you thinking about a nose job for purely cosmetic appearance, it’s about much more than that. Dr. Tamplen focuses on form and function of the nose with every surgery.
“Rhinoplasty can greatly improve nasal breathing as well as removing any irregularities from the nose,” Dr. Tamplen explained. “When undergoing rhinoplasty for nasal breathing, it doesn’t add any recovery time to work with cosmetic aspects as well.”
On the other hand, “If I had a daughter or a wife who had breathing issues but liked and wanted to keep the appearance of her nose, I would still recommend that she see a facial plastic surgeon,” Dr. Tamplen said. “Surgeons who do the most rhinoplasty are facial plastic surgeons, as opposed to general ENT physicians.”
It’s important that the surgeon is double-board certified in both ENT (ear, nose, and throat) and Facial Plastic Surgery. Fortunately, Dr. Tamplen is both and was awarded the Jack R. Anderson Award for Scholastic Excellence in 2018. The American Board of Facial Plastic Surgery states; “This prize is awarded annually to the U.S. or Canadian surgeon who achieves the highest combined score on the written and oral portions of the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery examination.”
To learn more about the importance of breathing, Dr. Tamplen recommends New York Times bestseller Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art by James Nestor.
A surgeon you can trust
Dr. Tamplen received training at UCLA where he worked with premier rhinoplasty surgeons.
“I’ve always been drawn to the face because the results can be so dramatic and can make such a difference in patients’ lives,” Dr. Tamplen said.
Rhinoplasty interested him because it is the most difficult of all plastic surgery procedures, and it’s become his specialty.
Dr. Tamplen’s wife is from Scottsdale and they recently opened a practice here as well as in California. Take advantage of his award-winning specialization to help you breathe better this new year. Visit tamplenplasticsurgery.com.
