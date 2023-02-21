Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...The Northwest Valley of the Phoenix Metro Area, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, The East Valley of the Phoenix Metro Area, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee and Southeast Valley/Queen Creek. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. &&