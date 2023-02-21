For Dr. Glenn Rothman, his prestigious medical career began by watching TV as a kid. Now he serves as an ENT surgeon and as the chief of staff for one of the biggest hospitals in the state.
Beginnings
Many doctors grow up wanting to become one because there is a physician in the family. For Rothman, that wasn’t the case.
“I got interested in medicine by watching TV shows with surgeons in them as a kid, and I decided that’s what I wanted to do and how I wanted to help people,” Rothman recalled.
He went to medical school at the University of Virginia and did his residency at Johns Hopkins. In the last two years of medical school, he chose ENT as his area of specialty. After rotating through the different areas of medicine, he found ENT the most appealing.
“I found ENT super impactful and difficult, which I liked, and people who were my mentors were happy and interpersonal,” he recalled.
He was fellowship trained in head, neck and cancer surgery also at Johns Hopkins. He moved to Phoenix in 1995. This year marks his tenth as the president of medical staff at Banner Desert Medical Center.
Leading in Practice
Rothman plays a leadership role, both in making use of cutting-edge technology in his own practice and in his leadership role overseeing the staff at one of Arizona’s biggest hospitals.
When robotic surgery was first invented and approved for head and neck surgery, Rothman was among the first to be trained to operate with the technology. The doctors who invented it at the University of Pennsylvania were friends of his and trained him.
The robotic surgery, Rothman said, has “amazing capabilities to work with tiny 3D cameras and incredibly responsive arms with fingers on them. I might do something in half an hour with robotic surgery and be able to send the patient home in one day versus a procedure of 10 hours and a week recovery in ICU.”
Rothman is also a certified Inspire Sleep surgeon. Inspire Sleep is an implantable device and therapy for Obstructive Sleep Apnea. In the last couple of years, Rothman has successfully implanted over 150 patients, helping them to sleep better and therefore significantly improve their quality of life. In fact, the Inspire Sleep board has awarded Rothman the Physician of Excellence designation.
Rothman has also served a decade as the president of medical staff at Banner Desert. He described his role as “leading a committee of close to 30 people. It is our duty to oversee and improve everything to do with quality and safety, keep an eye on the quality provided to all doctors, mentor those who need to be mentored, help people with personal life or with their practice.”
Meanwhile, Rothman still sees patients. He loves making a difference in patients’ lives. Seeing them and their families, sometimes over the course of decades, is one of his favorite things about his work.
“Living through their journey with them is really special,” Rothman said.
Rothman is a practitioner and leader with AOC Physicians. To learn more about AOC Physicians, visit aocphysicians.com.
