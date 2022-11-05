The holidays are coming, and for many, that means traveling across the country to see family. Dr. David Simms, Ear, Nose and Throat specialist at AOC Physicians offers some tips for staying healthy during holiday travel.
Prevention
“The main thing to do,” Dr. Simms says, “is to keep from getting sick in the first place.” The holiday season can be full of hustle and unhealthy food, remember these common sense but powerful strategies for staying healthy.
- Get enough rest. The holidays are full of activities, but remember to take care of your health by taking enough time to rest.
- Stay hydrated.
- Eat healthy. The holidays and the lead-up to them involve tasty treats, but make sure your body gets the nutrients you need to keep your immune system strong.
- Not drinking too much. “Drinking lowers the immune system,” Dr. Simms explains. “Everything in moderation,” he reminds.
If you have mild symptoms
Let’s say you develop mild upper respiratory symptoms such as a cold. If you travel by plane or drive over mountains, the change in altitude will most affect your ears and sinuses. Here is Dr. Simm’s advice in this case:
- Take new normal precautions. If you’re flying, avoid getting more sick or transmitting your sickness by wearing a mask and coughing or sneezing into your arm rather than your hand, washing your hands often, avoiding touching your face, especially your eyes and mouth.“All Covid precautions people have learned are good for the common cold too,” Dr. Simms notes.
- Take a decongestant or use a nasal spray one to two hours before your flight or before you travel down from a mountain. “The descent causes a change in pressure,” Dr. Simms explains, “so you want to make sure those Eustachian tubes and sinus passages stay open.” Over-the-counter decongestants such as Sudafed or a nasal decongestant spray (Afrin, Neosynephrine, etc.) can help in these cases.
If you have more severe symptoms
Symptoms that would put you in the “more severe” category include not being able to breathe out of your nose, ears plugged up or significant headache or facial pain, then Dr. Simms’ counsel is “to think twice before traveling.” That’s a hard sell in the holidays, Dr. Simms knows. But here’s why it’s worth re-considering your travel plans:
- Potential damage to your ears. “If you have an active ear infection, especially middle ear ear infection, the changes in altitude could rupture an ear drum.”
- Worse infection. “If you travel with a bad sinus infection, you could possibly develop complications due to spread of the infection to your eyes or even the brain.”
So, if you do have an ear infection or severe congestion
- Delay until you feel better. Consider waiting one to two days to see if you feel better.
- Consult your physician.
AOC Physicians, where Dr. Simms practices, specializes in issues to do with ear, nose and throat. To book an appointment, visit aocphysicians.com or call 480-539-4000.
