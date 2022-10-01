SEER stands for Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio, and it measures how efficient your unit is.
The higher the rating, the more energy efficient the system. The DOE has created a new system regional for how air conditioners are rated called SEER2.
This new rating is based on updated testing to more accurately gauge how efficient systems are operating. It is particularly relevant to systems who use gas to power the heat pump or furnace. This means that after the New Year, Penguin will be installing units specifically designed the Southwest.
But how do these energy changes affect you?
Ultimately this is a good change that will help conserve energy.
High-efficiency units cost more initially; however, within a few short years, the energy savings (both environmentally and economically) will be significant. As a homeowner, you have the right to know why you are paying a certain price for your product.
Your Penguin Air, Plumbing & Electrical air conditioning professional will not only help you find the right unit for your home, but will also educate you on what is different between units. Not all A/C units, furnaces or heating pumps provide the same level of comfort; the way your unit performs also depends on the size of your house, your comfort level, your rate of usage, how cold or warm it is outside and how old or new the system is.
To meet new testing requirements, AC manufacturers are redesigning system components.
In fact, all air conditioning and heat pump systems must be renovated by January 1, 2023, even if they meet current SEER ratings. Systems that were installed prior to 2023 fall under the old SEER standards.
The most noticeable impact of these changes will be the price increase. We are expecting an increased cost after regulations go into effect next year and are being told to expect a 20-30% increase in cost! If you have been thinking about purchasing a new AC system, now is the time to do it.
What if I missed the deadline, need to upgrade and can’t afford the higher SEER unit?
If you need to upgrade your A/C unit and are worried about the prices of higher SEER2 equipment, don’t be afraid to discuss your needs with us. We offer financing options and will work with you to meet the needs of you and your home. We don’t just want to make sure you find a unit that meets your needs today; a new cooling or heating system is an investment and needs to meet your needs and save you money in the future, as well.
Buying a new A/C unit, new furnace or new heating pump today will allow you to find out what’s available = regarding the latest in energy efficiency. The new SEER2 rating is beneficial to the environment and will also help lower the carbon footprint of your home.
Contact the master electricians at Penguin Air Plumbing & Electrical. Schedule service online or call 480-494-2289 today!
