Issues with a person’s head and neck can dramatically affect quality of life. That’s what drew Dr. Alyson Kaplan of Arizona Otolaryngology Consultants (AOC) Physicians to medicine and to treating the ear, nose and throat (ENT) specifically.
What is ENT?
Diseases that affect the ear, nose, and throat are wide-ranging from hearing difficulties to nose bleeds to sleep apnea to throat cancer and more. Dr. Kaplan “does a little of everything,” from skull-based surgery to sinus surgery and soon to add cochlear implants and Inspire sleep apnea treatment.
For Dr. Kaplan, her work in ENT medicine is all about “giving somebody back a part of their life that’s been missing—they can’t breathe through their nose, or sleep—restoring something that they didn’t even know they were missing.”
“It can be simple, relatively speaking,” she says. For instance, “Maybe a four-year-old can’t talk because they couldn’t hear. You help them to hear, and all of a sudden they can talk. Or someone’s nose is always bleeding and you remove a polyp, or someone has cancer in the thyroid and you remove the cancer.” All of these instances dramatically change a patient’s life, which is what motivates and rewards Dr. Kaplan in her work at AOC.
Because Dr. Kaplan covers a wide range of ENT issues, she see patients of all ages. “It’s nice to be able to take care of babies and their grandparents. In a way, it’s like a family practice,” she says.
Dr. Kaplan’s Background
Dr, Kaplan was drawn to medicine from a young age since both her parents are doctors. She saw the way their work in medicine contributes to the community in Tampa Bay, Florida. Growing up, she also loved visual art such as painting, and she finds synergy between the hands-on precision of painting and surgery. She applied to a college/medical school at the age of 15. She studied in Boston, where she earned her Doctor of Medicine from Boston University. She completed her residency at University of Texas at Southwestern and joined the team at AOC one year ago.
She enjoys working in a “fully comprehensive group that will see all kinds of [ENT] issues.”
To learn more about the care Dr. Kaplan and her colleagues provide at AOC, visit aocphysicians.com or call 602.264.4834.
