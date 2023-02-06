Most people don’t want to look like they’ve had plastic surgery — after all, you don’t want to look unnatural or puffy. Many patients go to medical spas for an injection first as they feel more comfortable there than at a plastic surgeon’s office. Dr. Matt Tamplen explained why this may not actually address the problem and lead to unnatural looking results.
Understanding the different effects of aging on the face and neck
The aging process leaves its mark on the face in three main ways, Dr. Tamplen explained.
- Photo (sun) damage
- Volume loss
- Gravitational effects
One treatment probably won’t adequately address them all. Dr. Tamplen walked us through which treatments work for which category.
- Photo (sun) damage - Treated by facial peels, lasers, skin care products, and of course, avoiding any future sun exposure
- Volume loss - Fillers (injections), fat transfer, or a face lift
- Gravitational effects - Can only be treated surgically with a face or neck lift
The problem, Dr. Tamplen pointed out, is when patients try to address gravitational effects with fillers. “If you try to address excessive skin sagging with fillers, that’s the red zone where you’ll start to look puffy.”
Dr. Tamplen further explained, “The people on TV who look puffy and like they’ve had plastic surgery — that’s not plastic surgery but typically overdone fillers or fat transfer. A proper face lift by a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon can address gravitational as well as volume loss while still looking elegant and natural.”
Benefits of surgery vs. injections
If your face and neck shows signs of gravity’s effects with sagging skin, what you want is to turn the clock back. Injections won’t do that.
“Once you’ve reached a certain age, you lose some elasticity in your muscles and skin,” Dr. Tamplen explained. “Fillers can look unnatural because it puts volume where it wasn’t.”
Wanting to avoid the stigma of plastic surgery — and especially looking like you’ve had “work done” — and the idea of it being Kardashian-level vain sometimes sends people to get fillers when what they really need is surgery to address the gravitational effects on their face. Many patients he sees are over 50, have tried injections first but aren’t happy with the results.
“On the other hand, surgery takes just a few hours but lasts 20 years and actually works,” Dr. Tamplen said. This is because it places the soft tissue back where they were to keep patients looking younger and refreshed but not looking like a different person.
Dr. Tamplen is double-board certified facial plastic surgeon in Scottsdale. Visit tamplenplasticsurgery.com or get in touch by calling 602-585-0888 or emailing contact@tamplenplasticsurgery.com.
Tamplen Plastic Surgery is a member of the City Sun Times Preferred Business Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.