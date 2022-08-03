Arizona Otolaryngology Consultants (AOC) is home to some of the Valley’s finest physicians specializing in issues around the head. Whether it’s a problem with the ears, nose, throat or neck AOC has specialized physicians that are ready to help.
The start of school is a busy time for all families and it’s often a time when many kids get sick as they return to large classrooms full of students. AOC treats children of all ages and with kids going back to school in just a few weeks, its physicians have some tips to keep your kids healthy.
One of the simplest ways to keep kids healthy and alert throughout the day is by making sure they get enough sleep.
“We all know good sleep is good health and a lot of kids have poor sleep habits. They're staying up late watching TV or going out and then they end up not being used to the routine of getting up early in the morning. So good sleep is, you know, it's good for the brain. It's good for the body,” said Dr. Chetan Gujrathi, AOC president and CEO.
Studies have shown that when kids get the proper amount of sleep they show improved attention, memory, learning, and mental and physical health, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends teenagers get eight to 10 hours of sleep while children ages 6-12 should get anywhere from nine to 12 hours of sleep.
AOC physicians also recommend that kids stay active every day while also maintaining a healthy diet. Whether it’s through a school’s physical education classes or after-school sports and activities, it’s very important that kids stay active and exercise every day.
Along with exercise, parents should also make sure kids are getting three well-balanced meals a day. Eating healthily and enough food is key for kids to be able to focus and perform in school.
“During the school year, definitely having breakfast, lunch, dinner, something that's healthy and good for you, well-rounded. Teeth, you know, we think about cavities, good oral hygiene, I think can sometimes affect kids in a negative way (as well),” Gujrathi said.
While the COVID pandemic brought many struggles and challenges, AOC physicians say that habits formed by people, such as frequent hand washing and wearing masks, resulted in less non-COVID-related illnesses. They say it is important as school returns to make sure kids are washing their hands frequently and avoiding others when sick.
“We have seen, and pediatricians have seen that kids are just less sick in general. There’s less ear infections, there's less tonsillitis, there's less runny noses, there's less sick visits or anything else,” Gujrathi said. “…A lot of what makes kids sick is just catching germs and viruses passed on from one kid to the other and even if you don't believe in the protocols for COVID you may still want to encourage your kids like listen, it's still good to wash your hands as much as you can when you're touching things you don't know where it is (from). You know you don’t necessarily have to wear a mask but if you're sick or you know someone around is sick, you may want to wear a mask and avoid being in those situations where someone can get anyone else sick.”
As school returns so does the start of fall, and with it can come an increase in allergies for some kids. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America estimates about 7% of kids face symptoms from seasonal allergies.
“We see a lot of tonsillitis, allergies can lead to bad sinus problems, respiratory infections, so definitely managing allergies is important for kids, especially in the fall. They may be exposed to different things that get them sick, so take that seriously,” Gujrathi said.
Along with allergies, dust can cause breathing issues for many kids in Arizona, but there’s a simple fix that can go a long way toward preventing a respiratory illness.
“So, some of the simpler solutions we do are saline irrigation, you know, have kids just wash their noses. Parents spend so much time and effort telling their kids to brush their teeth, I think if they spent half the effort saying, ‘Why don't you just wash your nose out once in a while, blow your nose, clean it out of all those dust particles,’ that would in itself make things a lot better for a lot of kids in terms of respiratory illnesses,” Gujrathi said.
AOC has many ENT surgeons and they say it’s important to make sure your kid’s hearing is alright because bad hearing can lead to negative performance in the classroom. Often times kids might perform poorly in school simply because they cannot hear the teacher.
“I think we know that hearing well equates to doing well in school. So, the schools do have those hearing screens. Sometimes parents don't take them as seriously as they should. We often see a lot of kids come here with a failed school hearing test and sometimes realize, ‘hey, my kid hasn't been hearing well,’ and that's why they're not doing so well in school, or maybe they need a hearing aid or they have to sit in the front, have to be closer to the teacher,” Gujrathi said, before noting that these screening tests can sometimes come up with false positives.
Especially in a high-school setting, kids are often tempted by tobacco, drugs and alcohol. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 13 of every 100 high-school students use tobacco products and four out of every 100 middle schoolers do. They also report that four of every 10 high schoolers have tried cigarettes.
The physicians at AOC say it’s important to be proactive and talk to your kids about these substances and make sure they’re avoiding them and maintaining healthy habits from eating to exercise.
With classes close to being back in session it’s important to remember these tips for your children as they re-enter the classroom and face a variety of germs, bacteria and sickness. With the variety of illnesses that can potentially come with the return to school, AOC is here for the entire family’s ear, nose and throat ailments.
