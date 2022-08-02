However, when those warm summer days set in, it’s important to know that you can rely on your air conditioner to keep you cool and comfortable day in and day out. While it may be a big investment, it’s worth considering how much you truly gain from replacing your old and inefficient system.
That’s why Penguin Air, Plumbing & Electrical has compiled these time-tested signs that it’s time for AC replacement.
- Your current AC system is more than 10 years old
Your air conditioner works hard to keep your home cool, but every comfort system has an expiration date. You can expect your AC to become much less effective and efficient once it reaches the average service life of 9 to 12 years. If that deadline is approaching, it’s a good idea to start researching your air conditioning replacement options.
- You’re hearing strange noises from your AC unit
While your air conditioner will make the usual noises when turning off and on, if you hear squealing, grinding, scraping, or any other sound that is out of the ordinary, contact your local HVAC professional so they can diagnose the issue before it gets any worse.
- Strange odors are coming from your system
Your AC should emit only clean, non-odorous air. If you smell something strange, there’s a chance that your air conditioner has an underlying issue that needs to be addressed. A smoky smell could indicate problems with your unit’s wiring insulation, while musty smells could be a sign that you have a buildup of mold or mildew.
- You see a spike in your energy bill
If you notice that your electric bill is rising inexplicably, your air conditioner could be the culprit. Older AC units simply aren’t as energy-efficient as new models, and if your air conditioner is reaching the end of its service life, chances are it’s working harder to cool your home than it used to. While professional air conditioner repairs could stave off the need for a replacement for a while, it’s probably time to begin thinking about upgrading to a more effective and efficient system.
- You’re blowing your budget on repairs
If you have an older AC system in your home, it may seem like you’re constantly calling for repairs. If you find yourself caught in an endless cycle of AC repairs, it’s best to think about whether you should put that hard-earned money towards a new AC system.
Here’s a good rule of thumb: If your AC unit’s repairs will cost 50% or more of the cost of a new system, it’s best to go ahead and upgrade. You’ll save money in the long run with your new, energy-efficient system, and you won’t have to worry about your AC breaking down time and time again.
- Your air conditioner uses R-22 refrigerant
In 2010, the EPA required air conditioner manufacturers to phase out substances that cause damage to the ozone layer, including R-22 refrigerant, with the goal that R-22 would no longer be produced or imported by 2020. Newer air conditioners use the environmentally friendly refrigerant R-410A.
If your system still uses R-22 refrigerant, the cost for repairs will be much higher in the long term due to the limited supply.
If your air conditioner shows any of the above signs that it’s time for replacement – don’t stress!
It's understandable that buying a new AC system for your home can feel overwhelming, but the team of friendly AC experts at Penguin Air will provide you with all of the information you need to choose a new system that is best for your family’s comfort!
Trying to decide if it’s time to upgrade your home’s AC system? Give Penguin Air's team a call today and they will help you mull over your options! You can reach them at 480-494-2289 or simply contact them online!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.