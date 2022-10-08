Schnepf Farms offers tips for picking that perfect pumpkin to carve this season.

We're in the second weekend of Schnepf Farms' Pumpkin & Chili Party, Arizona’s premier family festival in Queen Creek.
Carrie Schnepf wanted to "talk pumpkins" because during your visit to the Pumpkin & Chili Party, you will have an opportunity to purchase pumpkins from the local farm's pumpkin patch to take home.
"We have a variety of sizes to choose from," Schnepf said.
When looking for a pumpkin to carve, here are a few tips to consider from Schnepf herself:
• Use the thumbnail test. Press your thumbnail into the pumpkin; if your nail makes a scratch in the pumpkin, do not select.
• Choose a pumpkin with a stem at least 1 to 2 inches long. Never carry it by the stem.
• Select a pumpkin with a flat bottom, so it will stand upright.
• Color is also important. Light-colored pumpkins are easier to carve because the skin is not as hard as darker ones, but they will not keep as well.
• Before carving or displaying, wash the pumpkin with warm water and let it dry. The pumpkin will last longer in a cool place. After carving, coat the inside of the pumpkin and the cuts with petroleum jelly. A pumpkin cut for Halloween will last seven to 10 days, depending on weather conditions.
• Avoid using candles to light a pumpkin because the heat will cook the flesh, shortening its lifespan.
The farm is located at 24810 S. Rittenhouse Road. Hours are noon to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, noon to 10 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. On Fridays and Saturdays fireworks will shoot off 30 minutes prior to close.
General admission is $23.95 per person, ages 2 and under are free. There is no charge to park. If you plan on going multiple days, a season pass is available. The farm is pet friendly.
Schnepf Farms' Pumpkin & Chili Party goes through Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets can be purchased online at pumpkinandchiliparty.com.
