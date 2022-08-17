The Arizona Housing Coalition (AZHC), in partnership with the Arizona Department of Housing (ADOH), is hosting the Arizona Housing Forum at The Scott Resort & Spa in Scottsdale Aug. 17-19 as the state continues to experience an affordable housing shortage.
The 2022 Arizona Housing Forum provides an unparalleled opportunity for affordable housing and community development professionals to learn, network and connect in sharing ideas that create and improve housing and community development choices in Arizona.
“By collaborating with the Arizona Housing Coalition and meeting with stakeholders from across the state, we can work faster and smarter in finding solutions to our housing needs and rising rates of homelessness,” said ADOH Director Tom Simplot. “Working together, we will craft quicker, innovative solutions that encourage more development.”
This special annual event attracts approximately 400 attendees representing public and private sectors and showcases speakers and breakout sessions on innovations in housing, Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) best practices, and timely topics in the housing industry. The forum’s theme, One Team One Goal, focuses on bringing people together to advocate for safe, affordable housing for all Arizonans.
“Our housing challenges were worsened by COVID-19, necessitating our state’s professionals focused on affordable housing and ending homelessness to come together and explore solutions to Arizona’s toughest curveball - our lack of affordable housing,” said Joan Serviss, executive director of the Arizona Housing Coalition. “By hosting these continuing professional educational discussions, we can team up and develop a winning combination of public and private partnerships to connect more Arizonans to that home run of housing.”
Keynote speaker Luis Gonzales, who was voted by fans as their favorite Arizona Diamondbacks player of all time, is now senior advisor to the Diamondbacks CEO. He works on the business side of the organization and engages with the community through “Gonzo’s Hometown Heroes Fund” and youth baseball camps.
Other speakers at this year’s forum include: Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega; Jennifer Schwartz, director of tax and housing advocacy for National Council of State Housing Agencies and Jim Rounds, president and CEO of Rounds Consulting Group, Inc.
Both Simplot and AZHC Executive Director Joan Serviss will be available at the forum to discuss affordable housing initiatives and solutions to the current housing shortage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.