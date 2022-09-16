Whether it be trouble with smelling, breathing, swallowing or speaking, Arizona Otolaryngology Consultants (AOC) is the place to go in the Valley of the Sun for any injuries from the neck up. It is home to some of the Valley's finest physicians specializing in issues around the head.
Otorhinolaryngology, or otolaryngology for short, is a specialty in the medical field that focuses on managing head and neck conditions.
"We take care of young and old patients and everything in between, with problems in the ear, nose and throat region. I think what people may not often understand when they think of an ENT surgeon is we also deal with everything in between," said Dr. Chetan Gujrathi, AOC CEO and president.
The medical ailments that AOC handles vary widely, from head and neck cancer to problems with hearing loss, so no matter the issue or the severity of it, AOC has a physician to help. AOC tries to provide a complete care model for every patient that comes in, in any age group, with any possible simple or complex problem related to the area
"The older surgeons who initially started the group developed a reputation of being the group to go to for the more difficult problems. But at the same time, what gives us a unique situation is that we don't just treat complicated diagnoses; we also handle the straightforward stuff very well" Gujrathi said.
Part of the reason AOC and its physicians can help with such a wide variety of medical issues is that almost all the doctors have a subspecialty focus pertaining to ears, noses or throats. That means no matter the medical problem, AOC likely has a physician specializing in it.
The medical community in Arizona is unique because most groups have an ENT surgeon who does everything, and they are specialists. But if it becomes even more complicated, they often send their patients to AOC because their physicians have had subspecialty training in particular areas of ENT.
Dr. Manikandan Sugumaran, one of the physicians at AOC, has years of additional training in laryngology, so he primarily focuses on patients having issues with their voice and swallowing. In contrast, another, Dr. Glenn Rothman, mainly focuses on oncology. While he does specialize in oncology, Dr. Gujrathi likes to split his time between that and pediatric work.
AOC physicians also stand out from other doctors with their total focus on patient care, which is often lost in today's healthcare. While revenue is essential to any business, giving the patients the best care possible is the number one priority for AOC.
The quality of care at AOC has led to saving and changing many lives, which is the most fulfilling part of the job, according to Gujrathi. He told a story about a patient of his whom he helped save from cancer, which personifies what it's all about for AOC physicians.
"I had a gentleman come in, in his mid-60s, and unfortunately, he had extensive cancer in his neck, and it started in the back of his throat…(We said) 'the odds aren't good. We don't know if you'll make it more than two years,' and long story short, we performed a radical, extensive operation. He did well from the surgery. After completing radiation and chemotherapy, he was cured, and every time I saw him, he thanked me. He'd say, 'You saved my life. I'm so appreciative.' And every time I heard that, it would make me feel so good."
But from there, the story gets more interesting. Due to the severity of the patient's cancer, they had to have genetic testing done, so out of curiosity, he got on a genealogy website afterward. After some digging, the patient found out his girlfriend from age 18 had a child he never knew about, and it was his. The man had been shipped off to war around that age and hadn't seen his girlfriend again. Once he found this out, he reached out and connected with the daughter he never knew he had, and they developed a close relationship that's continued to this day.
"He's a unique situation. But when you get stories like that, you start thinking, 'Wow, I really made an impact on this man.' His entire life changed. He went from being terminally ill to someone who says he is now more fulfilled and happier than ever because he has a family. His whole perspective on life has changed. He takes care of his grandkids. He's a changed person," Gujrathi said.
At AOC, patients can expect the best care in the Valley for any issue around the head and neck. With specialized physicians with years of training and experience in their field and a priority on the patient, it's no wonder AOC is one of the best places in Arizona to handle any ENT issue.
For more information, visit them at aocphysicians.com.
