For siblings Jaeden, Miracle, and William, adoption means, “Someone will take care of you. It’s when you move into someone’s house forever.”
The trio, who have an incredibly close relationship, want to take that step together.
At age 8, Miracle is the youngest of the group, but she is definitely the ringleader. All three children are full of energy and life, but she has a super social personality and loves to make friends. Miracle is active and can be competitive. She loves swimming, dancing, and playing volleyball. When she’s not outside, you can find her enjoying some arts and crafts.
William is the middle child at 10-years-old. He’s best described as kind-hearted and loving. William likes to read, play video games, and play with Legos. His favorite subjects in school are math and science. Williams says he is closest to his brother, Jaeden, who is only one year older than him.
11-year-old Jaeden is just as active as his younger siblings. His favorite sports are soccer and basketball, and when he’s not outside playing, he can be found listening to music or playing video games.
All three siblings are very interested in being adopted. They hope their new family will focus on them and maybe even have a pet to play with. Their ideal family would provide patience and structure that they need to thrive.
For more information on children in foster care eligible for adoption, call Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at 602-930-4900, or visit www.aask-az.org.
