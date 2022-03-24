One Step Beyond (OSBI) annual Help Us Grow (HUG) fundraising campaign raised $125,000 to support services and innovative programming for individuals who have intellectual disabilities recently.
The Phoenix-based nonprofit provides comprehensive programming and services for adults who have intellectual disabilities and empowers its members to achieve independence, self-sufficiency and employment through innovative culinary, education, fitness and arts programs, as well as strategic partnerships with local businesses that enable participants to contribute to and achieve greater social participation in their communities.
One Step Beyond has four locations in the Phoenix Metro area, including Glendale, Peoria, Scottsdale, and Surprise as well as a location in San Carlos, California. Since community support and ongoing financial donations are key to One Step Beyond’s success, the annual appeal provides a vehicle that enables businesses and individuals to easily donate funds to support the organization’s efforts.
One Step Beyond’s one-of-a-kind programming includes:
Culinary training programs that take place in a commercial kitchen with an emphasis on customer service, healthy dietary planning, food preparation, and proper sanitation skills that equip participants with the necessary skills to seek employment in the food industry;
Life skills programs that help members strengthen independent living skills, with an emphasis on money management, functional literacy, social skills, and safe community access;
Employment programs that provide training and volunteer opportunities for self-reliance that lead to competitive or supported employment.
Recreation and fine arts programs which provide music, art, dance, and fitness with an emphasis on personal wellness. OSBI also has a formal partnership with Special Olympics with more than 300 OSBI athletes participating in year-round sports training and tournaments.
The annual HUG campaign included a variety of fundraising activities and a gala featuring a silent auction and performance by music royalty Camille Sledge.
“Our annual appeal helps us provide much-needed resources so that we can continue to offer consistent, high-quality programming that our participants and their families expect,” says Executive Director of Arizona Development and Communications Jeff Swanson. “The gala was such a big part of our campaign’s success that we decided it will be an annual event. With the community’s help, we can meet the demand and ensure every individual we support has the opportunity to live their best life.”
For more information or to make a donation, visit https://osbi.org. OSBI is also a qualifying agency for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.