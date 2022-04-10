Every day, thousands of Arizona’s children are part of the foster care system. Some are staying with relatives, others with foster families, and others still in group homes. They all want the same thing: a place to call home.
Your support makes that happen.
When you donate to Aid to the Adoption of Special Kids (AASK), you’re helping children in foster care find homes with caring, supportive adults who want to help them achieve their dreams. You’re helping children build their self-confidence and look forward to their futures.
Now through Monday, April 18 when you make a donation to AASK your gift could be eligible for a dollar-for-dollar tax credit through the Arizona Foster Care Tax Credit.
Give now and change the life of a child for the better, forever.
For more information on children in foster care eligible for adoption, call Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at 602.930.4900, or visit www.aask-az.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.