Fearless Kitty Rescue, a nonprofit no-kill cat rescue has started a Community Pets Memorial Rock Garden and is inviting the community to participate.
Kim Kamins, President & CEO Fearless Kitty Rescue, says, “We wanted to create a special place where the community could place a rock in memory of any animal they have lost in the past to honor them. We are taking any animal––dogs, cats, horses, gerbils, bunnies––no animal is off limits in this garden of remembrance. It’s time we have something like this in town.”
Founded in 2012, Fearless Kitty Rescue is dedicated to providing a safe place for cats in need until they can be adopted into a loving home.
Fearless Kitty Rescue also serves as an information resource to the community and all pet owners by providing education and information on responsible pet ownership, including the importance of spaying/neutering, positive behavior training, and good nutrition.
The building that houses the kittens that Fearless Kitty Rescue saves, affectionately known as Kittyville, is a special place for everyone associated with the organization. The hard work, dedication, care, and love that happens daily is a testament to the determination to save the lives of as many kitties as possible.
The Garden is located in the back of Kittyville. It already has a great start with rocks from volunteers and some from the community. Now the entire community is being invited to paint a rock or multiple rocks and add their pet’s memory to the Garden.
Individuals can take their rock to Fearless Kitty Rescue at 16832 Avenue of the Fountains and place it in the Garden out back. While there, please take a moment for yourself, remember those animals that brought so much joy to your life.
For additional information, visit www.fearlesskittyrescue.org.
