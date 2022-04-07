The community was out in force this month. Nearly 2,000 participants descended upon Tempe Beach Park to raise more than $230,000 during the AIDS Walk Arizona 2022 in early March.
AIDS Walk Arizona is the largest gathering in Arizona to advance the cause of HIV & AIDS funding and awareness. All proceeds from the event were donated to member agencies of Aunt Rita's Foundation, an Arizona nonprofit with a mission to end HIV in the state, to support the vital services they provide.
“Forty years after first discovering the virus, the battle against HIV/AIDS is not over,” says Aunt Rita’s Foundation Executive Director Jimmy Thomason. “We’ve made tremendous progress but our commitment to ensuring ongoing awareness, education, prevention and resources is as strong as ever. The money raised at AIDS Walk, and the incredible support we experienced, will go a long way in continuing our mission and bringing our vision to light.”
AIDS Walk Arizona 2022 was presented by CAN Community Health, a national organization dedicated to improving lives in the community and expanding the availability and accessibility of PrEP, a one-pill-a-day medication that reduces the risk of getting HIV by more than 99% when taken as prescribed.
Elijah Palles and Regina Wells were AIDS Walk Arizona 2022 co-chairs.
Additional sponsors included Walgreens, which raised $27,000 through the annual wristband campaign; Gilead, featuring its product Bitkarvy; Sonora Quest Laboratories, sponsors of Kids for the Cause; and Tito’s Handmade Vodka, the Vodka for Dog People, sponsor of Paws for the Cause.
For more information about Aunt Rita’s Foundation, visit www.auntritas.org.
