Car, motorcycle and military vehicle enthusiasts, revved up for the 8th annual Gila River Resorts & Casinos Concours in the Hills at Fountain Park in Fountain Hills. The free, family-friendly event displayed a high-velocity in a spectacular venue on the gently rolling hills of the park, all benefitting world-class care at Phoenix Children’s. The event surpassed its goal, raising $430,000.
“We had a goal of raising $1 million dollars over the next few years and this event alone almost got us to the halfway point,” says Peter Volny, creator of Concours in the Hills. “The support from the car community and spectators was really incredible this year and we cannot wait for 2023.”
Volny built a thriving advertising business around promoting the automobile industry. Migrating to Arizona, a “mecca” for car collectors, he turned his passion for speed and exotic cars into the premier auto show that draws car enthusiasts from across the Southwest. Each year, childhood cancer survivor, Volny, donates all proceeds from the event to Phoenix Children's.
Concours in the Hills expanded its race car display and had noteworthy winning cars representing various types of racing. Other vehicles were arranged by brand to encourage friendship among owners—grouped by Domestic, European, and Asian sections. Several military helicopters were displayed in the military vehicle section. Continuing tradition, the show was opened by well-known race drivers from F1, Indy, and Sports Car Racing.
New this year was the Discount Tire Pit Stop which allowed people to try their hand at changing a tire on a car. Lucid Motors made its event debut where alternative fuel vehicles were featured for the first time.
The event brought out approximately 55,000 speculators, featuring 1,200 vehicles and over 100 vendor and sponsor booths. Concours in the Hills wrapped the event by presenting Phoenix Children's with a $430,000 check that will go directly to caring for children.
Concours in the Hills was made possible by top sponsors including the title sponsor, Gila River Resorts and Casinos; carbon sponsors, Checkmate Marketing Consultants, Discount Tire, and Penske Automotive Group; and aluminum sponsors, Lucid Motors, Markel Corporation, and Sanderson Ford.
