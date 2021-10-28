Developer and philanthropist Judd Herberger passed away from heart failure Wednesday, Oct. 27, according to his wife, Billie Jo. Herberger was 79.
He moved to Arizona in the 1940s. His parents were instigators of the arts in Phoenix as they were the original benefactors of the Herberger Theater Center. Beyond supporting Herberger Theater, Billie Jo and the late Judd Herberger are generous benefactors to create programs in all aspects of the arts, help to continue established programs and support the multitude of arts in every way.
“Judd was passionate about everything with the arts,” said Billie Jo. “He said goodbye after a fabulous and wonderful life, supporting every aspect of the arts with so many that wouldn’t have begun or continued in Arizona without his passion and help. I will continue to carry on the legacy and our love of the arts and cannot express how much I will miss him by my side.”
Outside of supporting the arts, Judd and Billie Jo are generous supporters of the Phoenix Heart Ball, benefitting the American Heart Association. Herberger suffered from multiple strokes and heart attacks, ultimately passing from heart failure. Just 10 days before his untimely passing, the Herbergers hosted donors at their home for this year’s Heart Ball event in November.
In addition to philanthropy and supporter of the arts, Herberger was a successful businessman and landmark homebuilder, investor and a developer of Kierland, amongst other successful ventures.
