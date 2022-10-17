Local Halloween tradition Scarizona Scaregrounds is ready to welcome thrill seekers from across the Valley for its 2022 season. Officially opening on Oct. 7 and continuing through Halloween, Scarizona features two haunted attractions and is recommended for those ages 12 and up. The annual event is a favorite among Valley thrill seekers.
New this year, Scarizona is also featuring a Halloween-themed drive-through light show, Frights in the Lights, a separate mile long drive through event intended for families with young children and kids of all ages.
All of this takes place at the Scarizona Scaregrounds, located at 1901 N. Alma School Road in Mesa. Prices for the haunted house events start at $24.95 per person. Prices for the drive through light show start at $24.95 per car. Advance tickets are on sale now at scarizona.com and at frightsinthelights.com. Tickets will also be available at the gate.
“At Scarizona, we have been offering Valley residents a fun, haunting experience for years—it’s practically a local Halloween institution,” said Allen Thompson, owner and operator of Scarizona Scaregrounds. “This year, we’re excited to announce the addition of the Fright in the Lights, a one-mile Halloween-themed drive-through light show that’s just for families. So, whether you love all things scary or you’re looking for an experience that’s tailored to families, Scarizona will be here to help everyone get into the Halloween spirit.”
Scarizona takes place at the Thompson Event Center, located near Loops 101 and 202 in Mesa. The venue hosts multiple events per year. After Scarizona, Valley families can look forward to the center’s return of Arizona Lights In The Night holiday-themed drive-through light show, slated for Nov. 25 to Jan. 2, 2023.
