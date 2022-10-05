Scarizona Scaregrounds is home to two different haunted houses. The “Mayhem in the Madness” haunted house spooks with clowns, gore, blood and a whole lot of insanity. For those not wanting to see what’s chasing them, “Startled Darkness” haunted house creeps up on you with dark, enclosed spaces and jumpscares from all directions. Tickets are $24.95 per person and houses are open Oct. 1-31. Hours vary and the houses are located at 1901 N. Alma School Road in Mesa.