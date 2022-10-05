As Halloween looms near, empty buildings are transformed into Spirit Halloween stores and pumpkins begin appearing in bulk at stores. The time has come for haunted houses galore. We’ve compiled a list of haunted houses around the Valley that you won’t want to miss.
Scarizona Scaregrounds is home to two different haunted houses. The “Mayhem in the Madness” haunted house spooks with clowns, gore, blood and a whole lot of insanity. For those not wanting to see what’s chasing them, “Startled Darkness” haunted house creeps up on you with dark, enclosed spaces and jumpscares from all directions. Tickets are $24.95 per person and houses are open Oct. 1-31. Hours vary and the houses are located at 1901 N. Alma School Road in Mesa.
No matter what you’re afraid of, Fear Farm has a haunted house for you. With five different haunted houses and a haunted corn maze, you can’t go wrong with this attraction. This year, the haunted themes are “Chop House,” “Nuketown,” “Legends of the Deep,” “All Hallows Eve” and “Outcast Carnival.” So, whether it be rabid carnival performers or a possessed sailor crew, there’s something here for everyone at 6801 N. 99th Ave. in Glendale. Tickets start at $27.99 and hours vary.
This haunted house enters the twisted mind of little girl, Lenore, and explores her murderous past. A graveyard filled with the undead, an asylum and the only way out is through the basement she tortured her victims in. Be wary of inmates and, of course, Lenore herself. Tickets start at $28 and Sanctum of Horror is located at 6555 E. Southern Ave. in Mesa. Hours vary.
This haunted house is for the love of Halloween. Hosted by a local family, this fall a bloody bayou tale comes to life. With props, actors and scares galore, this is a great family-friendly option to get your scare on Oct. 27-31 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at 1740 E. Purdue Ave. in Phoenix. Free entry.
Explore a condemned house with your friends. Just be careful, there might be a murderous stalker lurking in the shadows. With two haunted house attractions, “Midnight Mania “and “Drywalker,” experience the spooky season in whatever way scares you the most. If that’s not enough, you can enter a maze in complete darkness and rely on your hearing and touch to get you out at 2814 W. Bell Road in Phoenix. Tickets start at $19.99. Hours vary.
You’ve heard of a haunted house, but what about a haunted bus? An add-on attraction for Schnepf Farms’ Pumpkin and Chili Party, this haunted mobile attraction takes you through a winding maze inside a school-bus with haunted scenes, skeletons and spirits that scare at 24810 S. Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek. Add-ons are $5.
