Established in Payson in 1884, the world’s oldest continuous rodeo is still kicking — and bucking, roping and racing, too. It returns for its 140th consecutive year Aug. 17-19.
“The first rodeos in Payson provided local ranchers and cowhands a chance to get together and compare their roping and ranching skills during the annual “down time” before the big fall roundup,” said Payson Rodeo Committee Executive Director Bill Armstrong.
“There were only a couple of events in those early rodeos, but it wasn’t long before cowboys from all over the state and beyond were showing up to compete in new events like bronc busting, bull riding and steer roping.”
Early Payson rodeos weren’t held in fancy arenas, either, Armstrong added. In fact, the original venue was a meadow near the intersection of Main Street and Highway 87/The Beeline. Wagons and later autos created barriers to line Main Street to form the “arena.”
Things have certainly changed since then, but Armstrong said in the 140 years the Payson Rodeo has taken place, it “hasn’t missed a beat.” It has even been named the best small-town rodeo in the West by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and continues to attract top competitors from all over the world to compete for substantial prize money.
This year’s activities will feature everything from beautiful rodeo royalty to the Shiner’s participation in the annual rodeo parade. Rodeo events include tie down roping, saddle bronc, bareback riding, bull riding, breakaway roping, team roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling and mutton bustin’.
Things kick off with Women’s Cactus Series barrel racing at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17. Then, rodeo performances take place at 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon and 7 p.m. Saturday evening. Gates open two hours prior to the performances.
Friday is the “Wrangler Bucking Cancer” night that helps raise funds for local breast cancer support groups. Saturday evening is the Patriot Performance that honors returning, fallen and wounded veterans, with a special tribute during the rodeo. Saturday afternoon is Family Day with prizes for kids.
Tickets are available online at paysonprorodeo.com. Tickets will also be available at the gate, but some performances sell out early.
Another rodeo festivity is the Rodeo Parade. It starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18 on Historic Main Street in Payson. Sponsored by The Rim Country Kiwanis of Zane Gray Country, the parade includes clowns, rodeo queens and their courts, the Payson High School Band, floats, riders, first responder teams and many other great entries from all over Arizona. Join in the fun as real cowboys and cowgirls strut their stuff along with floats, cars, tractors, team bands and units of the El Zaribah Shriners.
The parade will go east from Green Valley Park along Main Street to Sawmill Crossing. Announcers along the parade route will keep attendees posted on the coming entries and provide music for the crowd’s entertainment. So, bring a chair, water and the kids, and enjoy a great morning with some fabulous entertainment, antique cars, clowns and horses while helping Rim Country celebrate the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo.
Adding to the fun on Friday and Saturday night, guests can kick up their heels at the Payson Pro Rodeo Official Boots & Bling after party and dance at the Payson Rodeo Grounds. The band will begin playing at 9 p.m. each night and there is no cover charge for rodeo ticket holders and families are welcome. The cover charge is only $5 if you did not attend the rodeo. Everyone is welcome to join the fun, though those under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.
Come join the fun and experience the place where rodeo began over 140 years ago in Payson, Arizona’s Cool Mountain Town. All rodeo events take place at the Payson Event Center, located at 1400 S. Beeline Highway.
For more information about the event, visit paysonprorodeo.com or call 928-295-8109.
