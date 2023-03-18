The Queen Creek Olive Mill is hosting a special St. Patrick’s Day Sangria Social this weekend, complete with seasonal-inspired house made sangria for the occasion.
Sangrias will be made green from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. this Saturday, March 18. Admission is free and no RSVP required.
Di Olives Restaurant & Bar will be serving a carafe of sangria and a Spanish meat-and-cheese board for $34. From 7 to 9 p.m. you can receive $6 off carafes of sangria as you watch the sun go down.
The Queen Creek Olive Mill is located at 25062 S. Meridian Road. For more information, visit queencreekolivemill.com.
