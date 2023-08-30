With school back in session, Labor Day, the official start of fall and a general buzz of excitement in the air as temperatures start to decline — there’s so much to read about in the September issue of CITYSunTimes!
A big theme throughout this edition is food and dining, as Arizona celebrates fall restaurant week Sept. 8-17. Locally, the Carefree Restaurant Association is hosting their own fall restaurant week, which you can read about in this issue. Scheduled for Sept. 18-24, Carefree Restaurant Week is a great opportunity to sample some of the many independent, family-owned restaurants in town.
Or, for those who would rather sample some wine and don’t mind a drive, there’s also the 14th Annual Sedona Winefest. You can read about this event and the 24 award-winning wineries that will be in attendance in this edition.
Other events covered in this issue of CITYSunTimes include the grand reopening of the newly-expanded Sonoran Arts League Gallery and the return of the Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market.
Of course, while there's lots of excitement about upcoming fall events, we always want to highlight the backbone of our communities — the local businesses.
This edition of CITYSunTimes covers exciting updates to some long-standing community businesses like Desert Treasures, Black Mountain Coffee and Kiwanis Marketplace. You can also read about several new businesses that have either just opened or are soon to open, ranging from a veterinarian office, an upscale eatery and Christian preschool.
Also in this edition, hear from our columnists who offer advice on topics such as interior design, finance, health and wellness, real estate and life in the 21st century.
With so much going on, it’s impossible to fit it all into the newspaper, so be sure to follow us online daily at CITYSunTimes.com for lots more content.
Happy reading!
Allison Brown
