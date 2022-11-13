Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty has listed for sale Julia Buckingham’s of Buckingham Interiors Scottsdale home. Buckingham is well known for her modern-chic interior designs and leads a new generation of world-class interior designers.
The home, at 13439 N 79th St., is listed by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty agent Misha Renteria and displays incomparable interior designs. The ranch property is listed at $1,500,000 and is the perfect fit for anyone who has been looking for something extremely special and unique. This magically colorful, artistic, mid-century modern gem stands alone as an example of what bold color, pattern, lighting, true vintage elements and timeless styling can look like when done by a true professional and master at their craft.
Pulling into the horseshoe-shaped driveway and porte cochere, this ranch property located in north Scottsdale, may seem humble at first sight, but step through the turquoise doors and be surprisingly transported. The main living room with original exposed beam ceilings, a gorgeous, stacked stone fireplace, floor-to-ceiling and clerestory windows overlooking a sparkling pool and ample covered patio.
The 2,710-square-foot, three-bedroom and 2.5-bath home was restored by Buckingham, the visionary who transformed the house into a whole new world. The interior includes all of the features mid-century modern lovers are searching for original built-in shelving, clerestory windows and exposed beam ceilings. Buckingham has injected the vintage home with a vibrant newness yet seamlessly incorporates these cherished details from the past. The home site is on a 3/4-acre lot with views of the McDowell Mountain Range.
Additionally, to gutting all three rooms, Buckingham also remodeled the kitchen, making it more open and airier, while also adding a breakfast bar. The kitchen displays her mid-century interior design approach using retro-inspired colorful appliances and lighting fixtures.
“It’s not every day you see a home like this, and it’s certainly not every day you have the chance to purchase it,” said Renteria. “The interiors of this home are truly one-of-a-kind, and the owner/interior designer Julia Buckingham’s talent are on full display throughout. You’ll find the owner’s collection of cherished vintage wallpaper adorning the walls, coveted antique light fixtures, gorgeous handmade tiles and, of course, color in every room. A true mid-century home brought into the current day by a true visionary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.