Scottsdale’s Veterans Day Commemoration, which is free and open to the public, will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park, 7301 E. Indian Bend Road.
This year’s keynote speaker, Rose Mattie, was deployed to Iraq from 2003-2005, then again from 2009-10, with several roles in between. In 2011, the army selected Mattie to be part of an elite female program where she was deployed with the Green Berets to an Afghan village supporting the Navy SEALs.
After completing that assignment, she was accepted into pilot training. She received her wings in 2013 and flew helicopters for the Arizona National Guard until 2018. During that time, she earned a business degree and became the first recorded servicewoman to attend the military’s Aviation Life Support and Equipment course while seven months pregnant with her second child. Today, Mattie and her family live in Chandler, where she spends her days as a full-time mom.
Scottsdale’s annual Veterans Day commemoration is emceed by Mayor David D. Ortega and also includes remarks from Joan Fudala, Air Force veteran and community historian.
“There are simply no words to express our praise and gratitude for those who have served in the armed forces," Ortega said. "Scottsdale’s Veterans Day Commemoration continues to grow year over year, and we hope you’ll join us for this important occasion. This is a day to be celebrated.”
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Arizona Band kicks off the program at 3 p.m. with a half-hour performance of patriotic music.
Scottsdale is a proud Vietnam Commemorative Partner. The mayor, city council and all Scottsdale residents join a grateful nation in thanking and honoring Vietnam veterans and their families. Vietnam Veterans will receive special recognition at this event.
Vietnam veterans and family members are invited to not only attend this year’s event, but also use it as an opportunity to share their stories with attendees. Stickers encouraging others to ask veterans about their stories will be available.
The program will also feature the Scottsdale Police and Fire Honor Guards, bugler Gil Gifford and members of Scottsdale Mayor’s Youth Council. For more information about this event, call the park at 480-312-2312.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.