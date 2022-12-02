Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty is highlighting its most unique and luxurious equestrian properties for sale in Arizona which offer the perfect locations for exceptional ranch living.
First up is 2020 E. Bethany Home Road, listed by agent Josie Pakula of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty’s Pinnacle Peak Office. This single-family estate is located in Phoenix and is listed at $6,500,000. This luxurious, custom architectural masterpiece features a gated entrance leading to an estate with superb mountain for undeveloped lots in the town and all of Arizona ranging up to views and a 4.75 acres lot. This 1950s estate offers 10 full bathrooms and nine bedrooms, and luxurious amenities including: a balcony, breakfast bar, security system, three fireplaces, a guest house and so on. This house is perfect for any equestrian as it is equipped with: a 14-stall custom barn, six irrigated pastures, two barn apartments, barn office, five covered turnouts, 300-foot-by-150-foot arena, vet lab, tack rooms and much more.
This American ranch-inspired home is listed at $2,197,000 by agent Nancy Read of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty’s Prescott Office. This beautiful Prescott ranch estate located at 1980 N. Equine Road is every equestrian’s dream, as it is set upon over three acres of horse property with stunning mountain views. It offers a multi-million-dollar equestrian facility with a covered arena, three fully staffed barns, a round pen, a hot walker, turnouts and even offers direct access to the National Forest trail system for endless riding. This custom architectural 5,206 square feet living space reflects Arizona’s traditional ranch greeting you with a grand entrance leading you to an open concept space, five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one partial bathroom, and a garage that rooms more than five cars.
The Normandy Estates is listed at $1,995,000 by Bryan Durkin and Susan Neitzel of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty’s Tuscon office. This opulent Tucson equestrian estate located in the heart of the Tanque Verde Valley is located at 12750 E. Redington Road, less than half a mile from Sir Paul and Linda McCartney’s Tucson Ranch. This classic French-inspired Equestrian Estate is situated on 7.3 acres and is ideal for show jumping or casual riding as a large arena complements it. With the large hall comes a round pen with a hot walker hook-up, turn-out stalls, wash access, and private riding trails throughout La Cebadilla Estates with direct Tanque Verde wash access to the Coronado National Forest. This grand, privately gated estate exudes European class and elegance and has been newly renovated by the current owners to preserve its craftsmanship and elegant architecture. This French-inspired 13,672-square-foot home with scenic views offers seven bedrooms and eight full bathrooms, an oversized three-plus car garage, and a workshop attached to the main home. Other amenities include a library, state-of-the-art security system, resort-like pool and spa, an in-home theatre, two bedroom guest house, show barn with living quarters, and a detached six-car “carriage house.”
Listed at $6,495,000 by agent Gary Brasher of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty’s Tubac Office, 3155 W. Elephant Head Road in Amado, Ariz. is tucked away at the base of the Santa Rita Mountains, a beautiful location for riding. Close to Tubac, this 160-acre horse and cattle ranch is adjacent to its accompanying 6,000-acre state cattle grazing lease, where one can ride, hike, hunt and nature watch. This exceptional ranch features many amenities including two residences suitable for owners or family situated on the headquarters parcel and four homes suitable for guests or crew. This location offers 12 full bathrooms, ceramic tile, guest facilities, as well as horse property, irrigated pastures and breathtaking views of Elephant Head Butte and the Santa Cruz River. This one-of-a-kind ranch is also a historic beauty as it was cherished as a private family homestead for many years. The land goes back to the historic Canoa Land Grant and was later owned by the Amado family for which the town is named. The original adobe barn and views of Elephant Head Butte are visible in some of the John Wayne and period westerns.
