Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) announces their upcoming production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves a champion.
The talented cast, comprised of award-winners and nominees ages 14-18, presents the show from Sept. 21-24 in Anthem. The production staff includes director Jim Gradillas, vocal director Cris Wo, and production stage manager Jessica Kishbaugh.
Performances take place at Musical Theatre of Anthem’s performance space, located at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100 in Anthem.
Show times are 7 p.m. on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22. There are 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows on Sept. 23 and 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. shows on Sept. 24.
Tickets are $25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.