February is indeed the month of love, but we have some big events coming to town and this issue of CITYSunTimes features some “hidden gems” to explore with family and friends centered around these activities.
With the Super Bowl, WM Phoenix Open and the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show all taking place this month, millions of people will be visiting the Valley. While there is no shortage of event-related activities, this area has so much more to offer than the inside of a hotel and whatever chain restaurant is nearby for visitors. Allison Brown features those area “hidden gems” as well as the Arabian horses coming to town.
This issue also features Esteban’s Valentine's Day Concert at the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix and Scottsdale’s first Navajo Rug Show and Sale. Don’t miss this sale featuring over 200 traditional hand-woven Navajo rugs, jewelry and crafts with 100% of sale proceeds directly benefiting the indigenous elder weavers.
Carefree is offering several desert garden seminars this month and you can even enjoy a casino-themed night out in Cave Creek while helping raise funds for Black Mountain Elementary School with the parent teacher organization’s annual fundraising event.
There’s also the 35th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival and Arizona Fine Art Expo coming to town that we’ve highlighted as well in this issue.
As always, it’s our goal to provide all you need to know about the community news, businesses and events for everyone. Don’t forget to follow us online daily at CITYSunTimes.com.
We hope you enjoy this issue of CITYSunTimes. Happy reading!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.