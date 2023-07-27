The MIM Music Theater is excited to announce its Fall 2023 Concert Series, with tickets on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3. The series, which runs September through December, includes more than 50 concerts from multiple genres and features artists from around the world.
This season’s highlights include jazz vocalist Lizz Wright, a special show from Don McLean marking more than 50 years of “American Pie,” Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Patty Griffin and iconic pop songwriter John Oates.
The Fall 2023 Concert Series also welcomes several artists who will perform at the MIM Music Theater for the first time. Newcomers include indie folk singer-songwriter Bonnie “Prince” Billy, who is touring behind the release of his newest album; celebrated contemporary jazz saxophonist Steve Cole; acoustic folk duo Ocie Elliott; award-winning roots and soul group the Bros. Landreth; and singer-songwriter Joshua Radin.
Concertgoers can also look forward to the return of several favorites to the MIM Music Theater, including the Blind Boys of Alabama, who will present a Christmas show in late November; soul music legend Booker T. Jones, celebrating more than 60 years of “Green Onions;” and Grammy winning trumpeter Chris Botti.
“I’m thrilled to be carrying the torch of the MIM Music Theater brightly and boldly into its next chapter with an ever-diverse and stirring array of shows,” said Andrew Walesch, artistic director of the MIM Music Theater. “Truly, the combination of the talent we will be presenting and the superior experience of the MIM Music Theater leaves nothing to be desired.”
Tickets for all concerts can be purchased at mim.org and typically sell out before the event. Additional artists will be added to the lineup throughout the season, but here’s a list of everything that’s scheduled so far.
Fall 2023 Concert Series Lineup
Karrin Allyson
Brazilian Nights
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2
Tab Benoit
Opening Act: The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5
7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6
Socks in the Frying Pan
7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8
Ana Popovic
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9
Martin Taylor and Biréli Lagrène
7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10
Lizz Wright
7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12
Keiko Matsui
7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13
Big Richard
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14
Regina Carter, Xavier Davis and Liany Mateo Trio
7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15
James and Joni: Their stories, their songs featuring Brian Chartrand
6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16
The Four Freshmen
7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17
Darin and Brooke Aldridge
7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19
Jimmie Vaughan
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21
Booker T. Jones: 60 Years of Green Onions
7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23
The Bros. Landreth
7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26
Beth Orton
Opening Act: Pneumatic Tubes
7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27
Masters of Hawaiian Music featuring George Kahumoku Jr., Led Kaapana and Jeff Peterson
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28
Carbon Leaf
7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2
The Dover Quartet
7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5
Joshua Radin with the Ballroom Thieves
7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6
Dreamers’ Circus
7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9
Crystal Bowersox
7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10
The Quebe Sisters
7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11
Bob James Trio with special guest Andrey Chmut
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12
Patty Griffin
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14
Steve Cole
7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15
Stacey Kent: Songs from Other Places
7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16
Eliane Elias and Marc Johnson
6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17
Bonnie “Prince” Billy with Laurel Premo
7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18
Chris Botti
7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20
7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21
Lee Ritenour
6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22
John McEuen and the Circle Band: Will the Circle Be Unbroken
7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23
Allison Russell
7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29
Martin Sexton
7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30
Israel Fernández and Diego del Morao
7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
California Guitar Trio
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2
Ocie Elliott
7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3
Don McLean: 50th Anniversary of American Pie
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4
John Oates
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10
Rodney Crowell
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11
Matt Andersen with Adam Baldwin
7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14
Cantus
2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19
Peter Asher and Jeremy Clyde
6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25
Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show
7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28
7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29
The Klezmatics 2023 Hanukkah Tour
7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8
John Jorgenson Quintet
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9
Irish Christmas in America
7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11
7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12
A Peter White Christmas with Mindi Abair and Vincent Ingala
6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13
David Benoit: A Charlie Brown Christmas
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14
Jim Brickman: A Joyful Christmas 2023
6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29
6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30
6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31
And many more! Programming is subject to change.
In addition to hosting performances by renowned artists, the MIM Music Theater introduces guests to emerging talents from around the world. It has been called “the best 300-seat venue in the country” by Grammy winner Shawn Colvin. Each performance is an extension of the museum’s exhibits ― showcasing the instruments, the people who play them and the musical language shared by all.
MIM is located at 4725 E. Mayo Blvd. in Phoenix. For more information about the Fall Concert Series, visit mim.org/concerts/concert-series-lineup.
